BOSTON — Municipal leaders are urging lawmakers to approve a plan expanding regional transportation services, which they say are limited for riders outside of Greater Boston who depend on the state’s public transit system.
In a letter to the Senate Ways and Means Committee, elected officials from nearly a dozen “gateway” communities call on the panel to advance a stalled proposal that would increase annual funding for the state’s 15 regional transit authorities to $94 million and index future increases to inflation.
The letter, which was signed by 19 municipal leaders, including Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena and Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga, said regional transit is the “backbone” of the state’s transportation system but suffers from a lack of funding.
“These agencies are vital assets, and have the potential to expand our residents’ access to basic needs, increase social and economic mobility and advance state climate goals,” they wrote. “However, they are often hampered by policies that put cars at the center of transportation networks, rather than people.”
While 55% of Massachusetts residents live within a regional transit service area, less than 7% of state transit funds to support operations go to the regional authorities, they said.
“Without meaningful funding and technical support, RTAs are unable to make sustainable improvements to service and capital projects that get people where they need to go and make transit convenient enough to attract car drivers,” the leaders wrote.
To be sure, the Legislature has increased funding for regional transit authorities by more than $13.6 million since 2019, according to state data, but municipal leaders say those incremental increases have failed to keep up with the rising inflation, labor and other costs.
The legislation, which is pending before the Senate Ways and Means Committee, would also require the state Department of Transportation to provide financial support for regional transit authorities to convert their fleet of buses from diesel to electric through increased levels of capital funding.
The leaders said with increased support from the state, regional transit systems could create more jobs, expand access to basic needs for low-income residents and help reduce carbon emissions by electrifying bus fleets and getting more people out of their vehicles.
“We cannot allow the status quo for transportation in Massachusetts to stand any longer,” they wrote. “Our constituents are overwhelmed by record inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, a global pandemic, wealth disparities, and climate change.”
Gov. Charlie Baker has pledged more money for regional transportation as part of his proposal to devote $9.7 billion to infrastructure improvements over the next five years by leveraging money coming from a new federal infrastructure law.
Baker’s borrowing plan, which requires legislative approval, calls for devoting $5.4 billion in highway funds for road and bridge upgrades over the next five years, including $591,000 for upgrading regional transportation systems.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
