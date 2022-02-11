NEWBURY — Efforts to convert the building at 31 Plum Island Blvd. into a municipal bathhouse with an accessible ramp are moving forward with the help of $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
At Tuesday's Select Board meeting, Town Administrator Tracy Blais said the town recently received a waiver from the state to do the work.
She added that the Department of Public Works director had requested the use of $200,000 in ARPA funds for the completion of the Plum Island restrooms, which the Select Board then voted 5-0 to approve.
These funds will cover building materials, roof installation, plumbing, electrical, ductless heat and cooling, security cameras and other supplies.
In October, the Conservation Commission voted 6-0 with one member absent to "issue an order of conditions with the standard conditions for Plum Island work, as well as the additional condition that this work cannot go forward without an approved building permit."
Residents voted 273-90 at a Special Town Meeting in April 2018 to purchase the building for this intention.
Opponents of the move have repeatedly questioned the value of the property, the ability to maintain restrooms regularly, and safety issues due to it being within the AE floodplain.
Supporters of the purchase have said the move would end an ongoing debate about the need for public restrooms in the area — something that restaurant and business owners have requested for years.
In 2019, residents voted down a bid to use $220,000 from the free cash account to actually renovate the property and in 2020; a citizen petition seeking to sell the property, sponsored by Jim Moran, failed.
Town officials initially planned to the put the project out for bid, but said in the fall that one of the town’s Department of Public Work employees would act as general contractor since he had earned his contractor’s license.
Blais previously estimated the project could cost about $120,000 or less. The town had also received $40,000 in state grant funding for the project.
An email request, asking the town administer to clarify the cost breakdown of the project was not returned by deadline Thursday.
The Select Board also approved a request from the Department of Public Health to encumber $290,375 in ARPA funds for personal protective equipment, contact tracing and any other public health expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also approved by the board was a request from the police chief to use $42,000 in ARPA funds for the replacement of the 2014 administrative cruiser and $30,000 for the replacement of the 2009 shellfish constable patrol vehicle.
All of these ARPA fund requests were approved by the Capital Planning Committee, as well, Blais said.
