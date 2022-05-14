NEWBURYPORT — Ten privately owned local gardens will be on display when the Museum of Old Newbury presents its 43rd annual garden tour June 11-12.
The event, “Town and Country,” will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are valid for both days.
The tour will showcase gardens in Newbury, Newburyport, and West Newbury – three communities where the museum preserves and interprets the history of what is known as “Old Newbury,” from presettlement days to the present.
Featured will be flowers from estates in Newbury, pocket gardens in Newburyport’s South End and vegetable gardens in West Newbury.
The garden tour will be an opportunity for people to reconnect with neighbors, family members and friends while enjoying the beauty and peace of local gardens, according to museum Executive Director Bethany Groff Dorau.
“We have heard from people who come to visit family from out of state on this weekend because the garden tour is a tradition for them,” she said in a news release. “We love how this event connects visitors to nature, to history, and to each other.”
The museum, located in the 1808 Cushing House at 98 High St. in Newburyport, will be open for walk-through tours. Heirloom plants will be offered for sale in the museum’s garden.
The museum was founded in 1877 and is dedicated to preserving and operating the Cushing House, the Perkins Engraving Plant, and other historic structures on its property while furthering its purpose through lectures, exhibitions, educational programs, publications and research.
For more information and to purchase tickets for the garden tour, go to newburyhistory.org or call 978-462-2681.
