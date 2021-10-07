NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury has received $11,472 through a Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan grant from Mass Humanities.
Grants were made possible through funding provided to the National Endowment for the Humanities by the American Rescue Plan.
Mass Humanities sought to provide emergency funding to the smallest organizations, including local museums historical societies and historic sites. More than half of the grant recipients have budgets of $300,000 or less.
“The SHARP grants are another significant step in the journey to sustain the humanities at the local level,” said Brian Boyles, executive director of Mass Humanities. “As we continue to combat COVID-19, these funds will save jobs, build capacity, and allow organizations to develop new programs to serve their communities.”
The museum’s grant will fund programs and exhibitions, preservation projects and marketing efforts to sustain the humanities in Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
Susan Edwards, collections and development manager, said the museum was pleased to receive the grant.
“We are grateful to Mass Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities for their continued support,” she said. “The funds will allow us to rebuild our audience through new and innovative programming and exhibitions, enhance our part-time staffing and marketing efforts, and care for our facilities.”
Previous grants from Mass Humanities have included a 2020 Mass CARES award, the Bridge Street Fund for Local History, a grant to support 2021 virtual programs on history and culture, and Reading Frederick Douglass Together, an award given in collaboration with the Massachusetts Cultural Council to support an annual community reading of Frederick Douglass’ 1852 speech, “The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro.”
The museum preserves and interprets the history of Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury from presettlement to the present and carries out its mission through the administration of the Cushing House, the Perkins Engraving Plant and other historic structures on its High Street campus.
For more information, contact the museum at www.NewburyHistory.org. or call 978-462-2681.
