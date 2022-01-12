NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury presents "Walk with Me: The Life of Fannie Lou Hamer" on Thursday at 7 p.m.
In this virtual program, author Kate Clifford Larson will focus on civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, the 20th child in a family that had lived in the Mississippi Delta for generations – first as enslaved people and then as sharecroppers.
She left school at age 12 to pick cotton, as those before her had done. Hamer was subjected without her consent to an operation that deprived her of children and was not allowed to vote in a state in which Blacks constituted nearly half the population.
Larson, the author of "Walk with Me: A Biography of Fannie Lou Hamer," delves into the issues that Hamer faced – discrimination, poverty and disenfranchisement.
She will share how Hamer mission and life's work lives on in voting rights and registration campaigns, antiracism and Black Lives Matter marches, the #MeToo movement, anti-poverty activism and justice reform, according to a release from the museum.
Larson is a historian and Harriet Tubman scholar. Her 2003 biography of Tubman, "Bound for the Promised Land," was one of the first nonjuvenile Tubman biographies published in six decades.
To register for this program, go to www.NewburyHistory.org. The event is free for members of the Museum of Old Newbury, $10 for nonmembers. A Zoom link will be sent before the event.
If program's cost is a barrier to attendance, email the museum at info@newburyhistory.org.
