NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury on High Street will hold its Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5.
The museum will be decorated for the holidays and will feature festive music and the company of friends and neighbors for the first open days since 2019.
Admission is free thanks to the generosity of museum members.
Museum members are invited to a holiday party from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.
The evening reception will feature festive music and song by Newburyport’s sea shanty singers, The Portermen, and traditional music masters, O’Carolan, Etc.
Members can enjoy drinks, light appetizers and good cheer as we celebrate the history of the community. Admission is free for members.
Registration required: https://MembersHolidayParty.eventbrite.com
These are indoor events. Masks are optional but anyone who is not vaccinated is asked to not attend.
