NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury has released its 2022 calendar – “It Could Be Worse: A 2022 Calendar of Local Disasters.”
The calendar highlights the rich – and not always pretty – history of the area through photographs and broadsides in the museum’s collection.
The museum preserves it all – the good, the bad, the beautiful and the disastrous.
This 11-by-17-inch calendar features 12 months of images with a full-page date grid for each month to record appointments and with space for notes.
The cost is $20 per calendar, $18 for museum members. Shipping is $3 per calendar.
Calendars and books may be purchased at www.newburyhistory.org/shop.
If local pickup is selected, stop by the museum at 98 High St. (Fruit Street entrance), Wednesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call to make arrangements at 978-462-2681.
