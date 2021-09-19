PLUM ISLAND -- Blues, rock and folk music filled the air over Plum Island porches, backyards, driveways and decks during the annual Plum Fest on Saturday.
Hundreds of music fans picked from a roster of more than 50 bands and solo performers who took turns on impromptu performance sites at houses and restaurants around the island.
The event, organized and run by volunteers, raised money for the Boys and Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley, which provided shuttle buses from Plum Island Airport to the island and back through the afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.