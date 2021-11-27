NEWBURYPORT -- Lithuanian pianist Paulius Pancekauskas returns to perform at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Sunday, Dec. 5, 22 months after inaugurating their Steinway concert grand.
The program, at 2 p.m., is a showcase of what the piano can do, traversing three centuries and diverse composers such as Bach and Mozart (18th), Brahms (19th), Scriabin (early 20th), and Alvidas Remesa (late 20th).
The title of the concert comes from Alexander Scriabin's composition Vers la Flamme, one of the last piano works written before his death in 1915. The music, which builds and crescendos throughout the piece, reflects Scriabin's own idee fixe that a continual accumulation of heat would ultimately lead to the destruction of the world in a fiery inferno.
The program also features a powerful composition by Lithuanian composer Alvidas Remesa, who studied theology extensively and became a Franciscan Monk while continuing his musical practice.
This concert is co-presented by Ballets Russes Arts Initiative and St. Paul's Episcopal Church, continuing a collaboration that has been ongoing since 2015 and has previously featured such performers as the Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet of St Petersburg, clarinetist Julian Milkis, and French-Russian pianist Roustem Saitkoulov.
Ballets Russes Arts Initiative is a Boston-based non-profit cultural organization that fosters international creative exchange in the visual and performing arts and film, and connects communities in the US and Eurasia. For more: www.ballets-russes.com
Pancekauskas, 27, is a native of Vilnius who has lived in Boston since 2016. He recently earned his Artist Diploma (a post-graduate program reserved for the most talented soloists) in Piano Performance at Longy School of Music of Bard College. He also holds an M.M. from Longy and a B.M. from Lithuanian Music and Theatre Academy.
He made his debut with the Lithuanian State Symphony Orchestra in 2009 performing Edward Grieg’s Piano Concerto in g minor. At Longy he received the Presidential Scholarship and Neil and Jane Pappalardo Scholarship. Currently, he is pursuing his solo performing and teaching career.
Tickets: LaFlamme.eventbrite.com
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. at the church, located at 166 High St.
