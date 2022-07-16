ROWLEY — Musician Charley Carrozo performs Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the Rowley Public Library lawn as part of the Summer Music Series.
People are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair for the performance. Cool treats will be provided, and all ages are welcome.
Carrozo is a well-known musician in Greater Boston. He is a solo acoustic singer and songwriter who loves taking requests, according to a press release.
The program moves inside the library, 141 Main St., in case of inclement weather
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Rowley Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
For more information, call 978-948-2850.
