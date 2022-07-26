ROWLEY — Songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Curt Bessette and vocalist Jenn Kurtz will perform Wednesday as part of Rowley Public Library's Summer Music Series.

This performance for all ages begins at 7 p.m. on the library lawn at 141 Main St. People are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair. Cold treats will be provided.

The duo offers a mix of popular music spanning several decades along with their own original songs.

The event will move inside in case of inclement weather.

For more information, call 978-948-2850.

  

