ROWLEY — Songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Curt Bessette and vocalist Jenn Kurtz will perform Wednesday as part of Rowley Public Library's Summer Music Series.
This performance for all ages begins at 7 p.m. on the library lawn at 141 Main St. People are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair. Cold treats will be provided.
The duo offers a mix of popular music spanning several decades along with their own original songs.
The event will move inside in case of inclement weather.
For more information, call 978-948-2850.
