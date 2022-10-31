NEWBURYPORT — River Valley Charter School students went back in time Friday, dressing up as their favorite people from the past during the school’s annual Mystery History event.
Among those spotted in the school were Queen Elizabeth II, Paul Revere and Frida Kahlo. Each student researched a historical figure, dressed like that person and gave a biographical presentation to classmates and parents. River Valley Charter School on Perry Way in Newburyport.
