NEWBURYPORT -- The Newburyport Art Association's Members' Fall Juried Show is open and running through Saturday, Nov. 20.
The exhibition and art sale is juried by Kari Bernard, owner of The Walsingham Gallery.
The show features the work of 86 members of the NAA and more than 100 works of artistic excellence across mediums. For the first time, the Fall Juried Show will be taking over all three of our galleries.
The artists are showcasing an impressive breadth of techniques, from silk-wrapped-paper sculpture to embroidered canvas, that must be seen in person to truly appreciate.
Bernard has called the work “outstanding,” and “joyous...masterful.”
The public is invited to a reception and awards ceremony at the gallery at 65 Water St. from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Light refreshments will be served. The reception is free and open to the public.
The show is on view concurrently with Refuge, curated by Joe Donnelly. All work is for sale. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
