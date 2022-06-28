NEWBURYPORT — Nineteen watercolorists will exhibit their works as part of the Newburyport Art Association’s annual exhibition and sale, “Summertime,” through July 10.
The artwork will be exhibited in the upstairs and downstairs main and shop galleries at 65 Water St.
Large and small watercolors, framed and unframed work, and cards will be available for sale.
The artists are Muriel Angelil, Lisa Arcomano, Elizabeth Bell, Katie Cornog, George Darcy, Karen Fitzgerald, Betsy Lewis, Jeanne Macdonald, Claudia Mathews, Mary Ann McCarthy McArdle, Marjorie McLaughlin, Perry McIntosh, Peggy Poppe, Nancy Powers, Mary Remillong, Christine Sanford, Suzanne Sheen, Joan Strauss and Veronica Wolfe.
The public can meet the artists at a free reception Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be extended hours this Friday of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The gallery can be reached at 978-465-8769.
