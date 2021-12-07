NEWBURYPORT — In collaboration with the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry's Holiday Invitation Nights, the Newburyport Art Association offers a full slate of holiday programming this month.
The organization recently unveiled four sculptures outside the Custom House Maritime Museum on Water Street by its member artists, Asia Scudder, Cassie Doyon, Madeleine Lord and Rebecca McGee Tuck. These sculptures can be seen outside the museum through March 31.
On Friday, there will be a pop-up drawing class in the association's Hill Gallery, 65 Water St. All are invited for quick portraiture session and still life holiday vignettes from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The association presents its winter market at the Water Street gallery on Dec. 17, 5 to 9 p.m., and Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The "NAA Members' Winter Holiday Show" will feature the work of 130 members and more than 100 pieces of art across mediums.
A variety of painted ornaments will be available with the proceeds funding the association's newest initiative, monthly NAA Member's Nights, as well as the organization's friends at Opportunity Works.
The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Learn more at https://newburyportart.org.
