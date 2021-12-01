NEWBURYPORT -- The Newburyport Art Association presents its latest exhibition NAA Members’ Winter Holiday Show, an exhibition and art sale featuring 130 North Shore artists, through Dec. 23 at the Water Street gallery.
The show features more than 100 works of art across mediums. Artists and community members have also contributed a variety of painted ornaments to decorate Greater Newburyport homes. Proceeds from the sale of the ornaments will go toward funding the association's newest initiative, Monthly NAA Member’s Nights, and the friends at Opportunity Works. Visitors can also check out the selection of large globe ornaments, painted and collaged by NAA artists from the featured interest groups and the most recent auction.
All work is for sale. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
