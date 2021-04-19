2 views of Floyd onlookers: Desperate to help, or angry mob?

This May 25, 2020, image from a police body camera shows bystanders including Alyssa Funari, left filming, Charles McMillan, center left in light colored shorts, Christopher Martin center in gray, Donald Williams, center in black, Genevieve Hansen, fourth from right filming, Darnella Frazier, third from right filming, as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was recorded pressing his knee on George Floyd's neck for several minutes in Minneapolis. To the prosecution, the witnesses who watched Floyd's body go still were regular people -- a firefighter, a mixed martial arts fighter, a high school student and her 9-year-old cousin in a T-shirt emblazoned with the word "Love." (Minneapolis Police Department via AP)