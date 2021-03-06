Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 still wait for advice

This undated photo provided by Tami Katz-Freiman, of Miami, shows her getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Katz-Freiman, 65, got her second dose, and plans to watch the Miami Film Festival virtually Sunday, at the home of unvaccinated friends. All will wear masks. The Biden administration said Friday it's focused on getting the guidance for those fully vaccinated right and accommodating emerging science. (Tami Katz-Freiman via AP)