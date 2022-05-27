HOUSTON — With protesters shouting outside, the National Rifle Association is beginning its annual convention in Houston, just days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day gun industry marketing and advocacy event. Some scheduled speakers and performers backed out, including several Texas lawmakers and performers. Protesters demonstrated outside, including some holding crosses with photos of the Uvalde shooting victims. The NRA said in an online statement that people attending the gun show would “reflect on” the Uvalde school shooting.
Despite ample school security plan, Texas shooter found gaps
The shooting massacre at a Texas elementary has spurred renewed calls, especially from Republicans, for more investment in school security. But experts debate whether more heavily fortified schools are the right solution. In cases like Uvalde, security measures can fail — or backfire. Robb Elementary School had a safety plan that included a property fence and a policy to keep classroom doors closed and locked. But police say the 18-year-old shooter was able to enter an unlocked back door before holing himself in a classroom and opening fire.
