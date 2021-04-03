AP-NORC poll: Majority in US back easier voter registration

In this Nov. 3 photo, some of the last voters wait in line to cast their ballots after the line was cut off at 7 p.m., local time, outside the gymnasium at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev. Everyone in line when the polls closed at 7 p.m. was allowed to vote in Washoe County, where registration is split evenly between the two major parties in the northern part of the state. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)