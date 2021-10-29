WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared Thursday he had reached a “historic" framework with Democrats in Congress on his sweeping domestic policy package, but he was still struggling for critical final support from skeptical colleagues for the hard-fought and dramatically scaled-back bill.
Eager to have a deal in hand before his afternoon departure for global summits, Biden made his case privately on Capitol Hill to House Democrats and publicly in a speech at the White House. He's now pressing for a still-robust package — $1.75 trillion of social services and climate change programs — that the White House believes can pass the 50-50 Senate.
He departed for Europe with Democrats closer to a deal but battles remaining as they press to finish up the final draft in the days and weeks ahead.
“It will fundamentally change the lives of millions of people for the better,” Biden said about the package, which he badly wanted before the summits to show the world American democracy still works.
“Let's get this done," he exhorted.
