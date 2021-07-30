WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is announcing strict new testing, masking and distancing requirements for federal employees who can’t — or won’t — show they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, aiming to boost sluggish vaccine rates among the millions of Americans who draw federal paychecks and to set an example for employers around the country.
Biden’s move for the federal government — by far the nation’s largest employer — comes in the face of surging coronavirus rates driven by pockets of vaccine resistance and the more infectious delta variant. A number of major corporations and some local governments are ordering new requirements on their own, but the administration feels much more is needed.
In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said this week he’s still processing new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the use of masks indoors in high transmission areas, even by those fully vaccinated. Baker declined to say whether he will push to bring back any COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts.
The Republican noted that Massachusetts has one of the highest vaccination rates of any state. Baker also said he’s not considering new travel restrictions.
“Massachusetts is in a much better position than the vast majority of the states in this country with respect to how we deal with and how we’re prepared to deal with COVID,” Baker said in response to reporters’ questions.
Baker said he wants to hear from more experts and expects to have more to say soon.
“I don’t think anybody should make a decision based on any guidance of any kind without first processing it a bit and figuring out what makes the most sense for our particular state,” he said.
With Biden’s action, pushback is certain. It puts him squarely in the center of a fierce political debate surrounding the federal government’s ability to compel Americans to follow public health guidelines.
In an effort to mitigate opposition, officials have been careful to emphasize that the move does not amount to a vaccine mandate, but rather imposes stricter masking, testing, social distancing and travel restrictions on federal employees to encourage them to get vaccinated.
It could work because evidence this far shows workers would rather get the vaccine than deal with burdens they consider onerous at work, said Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University Law School.
“People would much rather roll up their sleeves and get a jab than undergo weekly testing and universal masking,” he said. “In many ways, this is really not a mandate, it’s giving workers a choice.”
About 60% of American adults have been fully vaccinated. Biden had set a July 4 goal to get at least one shot in 70% of adults, and is still not quite there. The latest figure is 69.3.
According to the Office of Personnel Management, the executive branch employed more than 2.7 million civilians in 2020, with some of the most significant numbers in Republican-led Southern states, including Texas and Florida, where substantial vaccine resistance remains.
But Thursday’s move is not just about federal workers.
The administration hopes it will nudge private companies to push their workers harder to get vaccines that, while widely recognized as safe and effective, have yet to receive full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
“I think we’ve reached this tipping point, and Biden’s announcement will provide a lot of air cover for companies and boards of directors who have difficult decisions facing them,” said Jeff Hyman, a Chicago-based business author and recruiter for start-up companies.
Employers want to get their workers vaccinated but have been holding back, said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a major workforce consulting firm.
“It is a large risk over the head of every employer if there is an outbreak at the office,” he said. “But so far, we have seen very few employers using a stick instead of carrots.”
Gostin agrees: “We’ve begged, pleaded, cajoled people to be vaccinated; we’ve offered them incentives, and it’s clear that that is not working.”
Some of the nation’s biggest corporations have moved to require vaccinations for their workers. Tech giants Facebook and Google announced this week their employees would have to show proof they have been fully vaccinated before returning to work.
Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are requiring new employees to show proof of vaccination. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are requiring workers to disclose their vaccination status though not requiring them to be vaccinated.
But fewer than 10% of employers have said they intend to require all employees to be vaccinated, based on periodic surveys by the research firm Gartner.
The Biden administration hopes its federal worker guidance will help change that by providing a model for state and local governments and private businesses to follow as workers prepare to return to offices this fall.
Many companies — particularly smaller ones concerned about legal ramifications — could take the guidance as “justification for implementing similar policies,” said Alexander Bick, an associate professor of economics at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.
Questions about the new policy’s scope remain.
The guidance is not expected to cover the military, but it’s unclear if it will cover federal contractors. The White House hopes that releasing the new guidelines now will give agencies enough time to craft their own plans for implementation before workers return fully to offices.
And there is already opposition.
State lawmakers across the U.S. have introduced more than 100 bills seeking to prohibit employers from requiring vaccination as a condition of employment, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy. At least six states have approved such bills.
The Justice Department and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have both said no federal laws prevent businesses from requiring vaccinations as a condition of employment and the federal policy would take precedent. But the “medical freedom” bills underscore the resistance such guidance may encounter at the state level.
