EU estimates 150,000 Russian troops near Ukraine's borders

Ukrainian soldiers guard a check point at the town Shshastya, Ukraine, near Luhansk, Ukraine, Friday, April 16. Growing cease-fire violations and a massive Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border are causing tensions to rise in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where more than 14,000 people have died in seven years of fighting between forces from Kyiv and separatists loyal to Moscow.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)