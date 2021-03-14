Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. High 43F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 14F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.