From Baked Alaska to a guy with horns: notable riot arrests

In this Jan. 6 photo, insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Aaron Mostofsky, right, and Kevin Seefried, left, walk down the stairs outside the Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol, in Washington. More than 125 people have been arrested so far on charges related to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, where a Capitol police officer and four others were killed. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)