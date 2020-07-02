NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of plying Jeffrey Epstein with underage sex trafficking victims, has been arrested in New Hampshire, a law enforcement source told the Daily News Thursday.
Details of the charges were not immediately available.
Maxwell was once Epstein’s girlfriend and close confidante. She also, according to Epstein’s accusers, served as madam and chief enabler of Epstein’s international sex trafficking scheme that victimized more than 70 women.
Maxwell has denied wrongdoing but fought to keep details of the allegations against her secret. She must first appear in New Hampshire Federal Court before being transferred to Manhattan.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan vowed to continue an investigation into Epstein’s circle of enablers after the sex offender hanged himself in a jail cell last year while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.