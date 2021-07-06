Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after tenure fight

Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.