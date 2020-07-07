Kanye West? Girl Scouts? Hedge funds? All got PPP loans

Hot air balloons are inflated during the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M., on Oct. 5, 2019. The Santa Fe Opera, Meow Wolf and the non-profit organization that puts on the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta are among the New Mexico businesses that received loans from the federal government as part of massive effort to support the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)