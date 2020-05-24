Memorial Day becomes even more poignant 

AP photo/Mary AltafferFlorence Hopp, left, holds a photograph of herself and her husband, Robert Hopp, during a cruise in 2017 as her son J.J. Brania-Hopp holds the American flag the military presented to them at their home in Boonton, N.J., after his father’s death. Robert Hopp was one of at least 79 residents of a veterans home in Paramus, New Jersey, to die from COVID-19, making the state-run facility one of the nation’s worst hot spots for the virus.