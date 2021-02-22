Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that he had signed three bills that will legalize adult-use cannabis in the state of New Jersey.
The new laws do three things. The first creates a “carefully regulated” cannabis industry in the Garden State. The second decriminalizes the possession of up to 6 ounces of marijuana. The third will remove low-level marijuana arrests from the records of up to a quarter million people.
New Jersey voters approved a measure in November that created a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for adults.
Murphy had balked at signing the bills because he was concerned that the laws hadn’t specified uniform penalties for underage users. Those issues were addressed in a so-called “clean-up” bill.
“New Jersey’s broken and indefensible marijuana laws are no more,” said Murphy, who had run for governor on a platform that included legalizing marijuana. “We now have laws that will usher in a new industry based on equity; reinvest dollars into communities; and promote both public health and public safety.
“It’s a new dawn in New Jersey, and I am proud that we did this together,” Murphy said. “I thank every New Jerseyan who supported the constitutional amendment this past fall.”
Legislators, activists and civil rights groups celebrated the announcement Monday afternoon.
“It was a long and winding road, and took so many years,” said Democratic state Sen. Nick Scutari of Linden, co-sponsor of the bills. “But for the citizens of New Jersey, it was worth it.”
It’s uncertain how soon legal weed will be sold for adult recreational use.
“It’s a big day for New Jersey, but legal controlled cannabis is not available yet,” said Chris Goldstein, a spokesman for NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. “There are several things that must happen first. At least we’ll finally see an end to prohibition. But justice won’t be realized until the arrests actually stop.”
At an afternoon news conference Monday, Murphy said “the carefully regulated cannabis market” will create “an economic boom for our state.”
Industry analysts estimate that the market could grow to $2 billion in economic activity within five years.
“As our new cannabis marketplace begins to take shape, businesses will be formed, and jobs will be created,” Murphy said. “Starting immediately, those who had been subject to an arrest for petty marijuana possession will be able to get relief and move forward.”
Growing marijuana at home will remain illegal.
Democratic state Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez, of Camden, and Scutari earlier this month introduced a “clean-up” bill to address Murphy’s concerns about the lack of penalties that would discourage consumption by anyone under the age of 21.
The new laws provide for civil penalties of up to $50 for underage use. The laws discourage police from making arrests by making the process onerously time-consuming. The laws also create a 26-person task force to review underage marijuana consumption in the Garden State and police encounters with users.
Next up, the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission must create rules and regulations to govern the new industry.
“This is an experiment here,” said Bill Caruso, head of the cannabis law practice at Archer Law. “This is about changing the culture and bringing people together from across the spectrum. It’s a lesson going forward.
“We created some reform here and we’ll continue to improve it as we go.”
