Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening turning to light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening turning to light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%.