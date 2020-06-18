Pentucket names middle school principal

WEST NEWBURY — Terrence "Terry" Conant, a 20-year administrator and educator with Beverly Public Schools, has been named the new Pentucket Regional Middle School principal as of July 1, according to a press release from the district.
Conant replaces Ken Kelley, who has been selected as the new principal of Helen R. Donaghue and Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir elementary schools in Merrimac.
"I could not be more excited to be joining the Pentucket family," Conant said. "I am looking forward to meeting students, families and staff in the upcoming weeks to learn about the traditions that make PRSD a great place to be."
Conant thanked Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and members of the selection committee for "allowing me the opportunity to lead the PRMS community as we enter the next phase in teaching and learning. I can’t wait to get work."
This is the first principal Bartholomew has hired since he became superintendent in 2018.
Conant has experience leading a community through a major building project, having most recently served as the assistant principal of the newly built Beverly Middle School. Prior to the construction of this new building, he worked as an assistant principal at Briscoe Middle School in Beverly, which has since closed.
During his tenure in Beverly, Conant served on multiple teams focused on topics such as student support and curriculum enhancement. He was also the middle school representative on the School Committee's Curriculum, Instruction and Student Life Subcommittee.
Other roles he has held include professional development instructor for Beverly Public Schools, technology instructor at Briscoe Middle School, sixth-grade science teacher at Memorial Middle and Briscoe Middle schools, equity coordinator for Briscoe Middle School, assistant varsity football coach at Beverly High School and head freshman baseball coach at Beverly High School.
"Terry has a truly remarkable resume — he brings with him a wealth of experience and insight, and we're excited to welcome him to the Pentucket team," Bartholomew said. "His background demonstrates that he's a well-rounded, thoughtful educator, and we're confident he'll be a wonderful asset to our district moving forward."
From 1996 to 2010, Conant worked as the camp director for the City of Beverly Recreation Department's Adventure Camp.
Prior to working for Beverly Public Schools, he served as a middle school math and science teacher at St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish from 2000 to 2002. While there, he was also the school's athletic director.
His volunteer experience includes work at Beverly Little League, North Shore Flag Football League and Beverly Babe Ruth Baseball.
