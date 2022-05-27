APTOPIX Texas School Shooting NRA

Protesters carry crosses with photos of victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as they demonstrate outside the George R. Brown Convention Center where the National Rifle Association's annual meeting is held in Houston, Friday, May 27, 2022.

 Jae C. Hong - staff, AP

UVALDE, Texas — Authorities say nearly 20 officers gathered in the hallway of a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman. Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a contentious news conference Friday that children repeatedly called 911 from inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 18-year-old Salvador killed 19 students and two teachers. He says the commander at the scene believed Ramos was barricaded inside the classroom and that the children were not at risk, and that “It was the wrong decision."

