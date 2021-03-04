Press Club seeks release of AP journalist jailed in Myanmar

This undated family photo provided on Wednesday shows Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw in Yangon, Myanmar. Authorities in Myanmar charged Thein Zaw and five other members of the media with violating a public order law that could see them imprisoned for up to three years. The six were arrested while covering protests against the Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. (Thein Zaw family via AP)