LONDON — Prince Charles, 71-year-old son of Queen Elizabeth II and the heir to the throne, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the British royal family said on Wednesday.
Clarence House said Charles is self-isolating at home in Scotland with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.
“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” it said, adding that Camilla, 72, is not infected.
A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the 93-year-old queen “remains in good health.”
“The queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” the palace said, referring to Charles by another of his official titles.
The palace did not mention the queen’s 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, who has largely retired from official duties after his health deteriorated in recent years.
Britain had confirmed more 8,000 coronavirus infections by Tuesday, including 422 deaths. Government health experts say tens of thousands of people are probably infected.
The health ministry delayed its usual late afternoon update on Wednesday, amid expectations of another jump in infections and deaths.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his government on Wednesday after health experts and politicians criticized his initial reluctance to introduce tough measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Some experts accused him of wasting several weeks that could potentially have been used to save more lives.
“We were going to do the right measures at the right time, not according to political diktat but according to … the best scientific advice in the world,” Johnson told reporters when asked about the speed of his response.
“I do think when you look at the sheer scale of what the government is doing to get this country through, we will cope and are coping very well indeed under the most challenging possible circumstances,” he said.
Johnson said 405,000 volunteers have signed up to help the National Health Service.
“They will be absolutely crucial in the fight against this virus,” he said.
An emergency Coronavirus Act and a Contingencies Fund Act became law on Wednesday after they were rushed through parliament to give the government new powers to enforce measures to prevent the spread of the virus and support businesses.
In Budapest, meanwhile, a 37-year-old diplomat who was deputy head of the British Embassy died in Hungary on Tuesday after becoming infected with the coronavirus.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Steven Dick was “a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion.”
The palace said it was not known how Prince Charles was infected.
He hosted a Water Aid summit at Clarence House in London on March 10 that was attended by another infected royal, Prince Albert II of Monaco.
The royal palace in Monaco confirmed on March 19 that Albert, 62, had tested positive for coronavirus, adding that his health “does not give any cause for concern.”
The queen moved from London to Windsor Castle last week as a “sensible precaution” amid the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace said earlier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.