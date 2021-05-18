Prosecutor finds deputies justified in shooting of Black man

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble shows still images from police body camera footage after announcing he will not charge deputies in the April 21 fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. during a news conference Tuesday, at the Pasquotank County Public Safety building in Elizabeth City, N.C. Womble said he would not release bodycam video of the confrontation between Brown, a Black man, and the law enforcement officers. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)