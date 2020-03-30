Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Periods of light rain and drizzle. High 42F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%.