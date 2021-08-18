R. Kelly sexual abuse trial begins

Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.