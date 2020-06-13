Researchers ask if survivor plasma could prevent coronavirus

In this April 22 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises, Aubrie Cresswell, 24, donates convalescent plasma at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Del. "I think, our job as humans to step forward and help in society," said Cresswell who has donated three times and counting. One donation was shipped to a hospitalized friend of a friend, and "brought me to tears. I was like, overwhelmed with it just because the family was really thankful." (New York Blood Center Enterprises via AP)