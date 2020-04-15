Spain reported the biggest increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in six days on Wednesday, while the daily death toll declined.
There were more than 5,000 new infections in the 24 hours through Wednesday, taking the total to 177,633, according to Health Ministry data. The number of fatalities rose by 523 to 18,579, compared to Tuesday’s increase of 637.
Health Minister Salvador Illa said this week that Spain has already passed the peak of what is Europe’s most extensive outbreak. While the situation at many hospitals and intensive care units has been improving, severe restrictions on movement are still in place.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said that he will seek to extend a state of emergency beyond its current April 25 expiry date, but has also indicated that lockdown rules may be eased.
There is growing pressure to allow people out of their homes for exercise or for activities with children. A government team led by Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera is working on how to relax the measures.
The administration in Madrid is also facing growing pressure about its strategy to deal with the economic fallout.
The government has put together a stimulus package worth as much as 100 billion euros ($109 billion) that seeks to shield the thousands of small- and medium-sized companies that form the backbone of the economy.
