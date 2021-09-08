Summer of hope ends in COVID-19 gloom

AP photo/Kyle GreenIn this photo Aug. 31, Dr. William Dittrich looks over a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. The summer that was supposed to mark America's independence from COVID-19 is instead drawing to a close with the U.S. more firmly under the tyranny of the virus, with deaths per day where they were in March.