Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden

Approximately 100 Trump supporters some with flags and signs stood across West Third Street from the Federal Building in Williamsport, Pa., for hours Tuesday, chanting such things as "Four More Years," "Black Lives Matter," "We Want Trump" and "Dead People Can't Vote." Attorneys for the Trump campaign organization inside the Federal Building were arguing why the state and seven county election boards were arguing should not certify the results of the general election because voters across the state were not treated the same. (John Beauge/The Patriot-News via AP)