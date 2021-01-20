Trump's pardon largesse a boon for well-connected fraudsters

In this 2008 photo, Elliott Broidy poses for a photo at an event in New York. Broidy, a major Trump fundraiser and former Republican National Committee deputy finance chairman, collected millions of dollars in a back-channel but ultimately unsuccessful lobbying scheme aimed at getting the Trump administration to drop an investigation into embezzlement from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund and to extradite a Chinese dissident wanted by the government in Beijing. (AP Photo/David Karp)