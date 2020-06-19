NEWBURYPORT -- The director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Aurelia Skipwith, paid a visit to Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday to greet local officials and view the progress of construction on the refuge’s Hellcat Trail boardwalk.
While congregating with a group of officials at the refuge entrance, Skipwith emphasized the Fish and Wildlife Service’s work in ensuring that the country’s public lands are open for people to visit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This (presidential) administration really made sure that we are keeping our public lands open because they really are a refuge for people to go to. So we are going to stay in that message and continue that,” said Skipwith.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, the Fish and Wildlife Service is following federal, state, and local public health authority guidance to implement a phased approach to giving more public access to Parker River National Wildlife Refuge. As of June 6, the entire refuge road has been open through Sandy Point State Reservation at the southern end. There is no beach access from the refuge and the visitor center remains closed.
Skipwith, a lawyer with degrees in biology, was approved as director by the U.S. Senate in 2019 by a vote of 52-39. Before that, she served as the deputy assistant secretary of Fish, Wildlife and Parks since April 2017, and previously worked as general counsel at AVC Global, an agricultural logistics and financing firm that she co-founded.
Skipwith also said on Thursday that this fall there will be a “historic” opening of lands for hunting and fishing across the country.
Also present on Thursday were some state Department of Conservation and Recreation officials, including DCR Secretary Kathleen A. Theoharide and Commissioner Jim Montgomery, as well as Mayor Donna Holaday and representatives from Parker River.
After the meeting at the refuge entrance, Skipwith and a few other officials were taken by Parker River staff for a walk-through of the Hellcat Boardwalk Trail, which is under construction but is expected to open to the public later this year.
The Hellcat Trail is a popular place to observe and photograph wildlife, drawing about 150,000 visitors each year.
The boardwalk was closed in December 2019 for a replacement project that will update the nearly 50-year-old path and change the route — making it entirely wheelchair-accessible.
For more information on Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, visit https://www.fws.gov/refuge/parker_river/
