American employers returned 4.8 million jobs in June, as economies reopened from coronavirus closings, but two straight months of record gains have brought back only about a third of the positions lost during the pandemic. Federal labor officials announced Thursday that total nonfarm employment in the U.S. rose to about 137.8 million in June, while a separate survey showed a 2.2 percentage point drop in the national unemployment rate to 11.1 percent. The data reflects a rebound in the labor market, but may not capture the emerging effects of backtracking on reopenings in large states in the south and west due to rising COVID-19 case counts. The nearly 2.7 million jobs added in May represented the largest one-month increase since World War II, and June's figures far surpassed that to set a new record. The hard hit leisure and hospitality industry added 2.1 million jobs in June, accounting for a large chunk of the month's overall progress. While federal officials said the data "reflected the continued resumption of economic activity," they also noted that progress so far has not made up for the losses that have occurred due to economic shutdowns. Individuals who want a job but have not actively searched for one in the past four weeks -- a distinction that puts them outside of the labor force and therefore not counted in the unemployment rate -- totaled 8.2 million in June, about 3.2 million more than in February, according to federal estimates.
U.S. jobs rebound, unemployment down to 11.1%
- By Chris Lisinski State House News Service
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Haverhill, MA - A story to begin a friendship. Originally from No. Andover. Served two tours in Vietnam. What do you mean "we lost." He will be missed. Services to occur at a later date.
The Villages, FL - Kathryn Grace Deering, of The Villages, Fla., passed away June 12, 2020, following a brief illness. Born in Newburyport, to Joseph and Dorothea (Bergeron) Murray, she attended Immaculate Conception School, graduated class of 1963 from Newburyport High School and received a…
Most Popular
Articles
- Newburyport man arrested, charged with assault on Black Lives Matter protester
- Witnesses: Police officer slow to intervene after assault
- Racially charged confrontation in Groveland caught on video
- Newburyport man arrested, charged with assault on Black Lives Matter protester
- Blackface 2010 NHS yearbook photo prompts rebuke from school leader
- Port resident files lawsuit over Fruit Street parking
- Officials say dead pogies are normal occurrence in Merrimack River
- Police: Market Basket employees tackle suspected shoplifter
- Eleven rescued after boat capsizes in Merrimack
- Dispelling rumors, Grog owner says eatery plans to reopen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.