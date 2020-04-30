US jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe reeling also

Street artist Lapo Fatai looks up as he works on his mural 'Per non dimenticare' (Not to forget) depicting a medical staffer giving the thumb-up sign, in front of San Luca Hospital, in Milan, Italy, Thursday. Italy is in its eighth week of national lockdown, with some partial easing of restrictions on everyday life slated to take effect on Monday, with lifting of yet more limits set for later in coming weeks, on condition the rate of contagion doesn't sharply start rising again. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)