Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 37F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.