WEST NEWBURY — Two key municipal boards are split on whether to support the effort to have more native plantings included in the landscaping plans for the Pentucket regional school district's $146.3 million building project.
The Select Board agreed to issue a letter urging that the Pentucket Building Committee get behind a proposal that the environmentally-minded group known as West Newbury Wild and Native (WN2) submitted to the district last fall. The panel is pushing to have many more native trees and shrubs selected for the new Middle/High School building project currently under construction on the existing secondary school campus. Of the 50 plantings selected, only 13 are native, the group pointed out in a letter to the district sent in November 2021. A majority of the remaining plantings are cultivars — created through cloning and lacking the genetic diversity needed to adapt to changes in climate.
“The traits they are bred for — such as leaf color or enhanced flower bloom — make these plants unavailable to caterpillars, pollinators, and birds,” the group stated. “They are essentially food deserts for native wildlife.”
WN2’s position was unanimously endorsed by the Open Space Committee, and the Garden Club also indicated support.
However, William Brown, of Brown Sardina, Inc., the project’s landscape architect company, insisted the approved plans call for 39% of the 380 proposed trees be native species; 47% are cultivars; and 14% are non-native trees selected because of their “exceptional” leaf color, flower color, form and branching structure. The plantings WN2 was suggesting as substitutes were plants that are generally too large for school projects, Brown wrote in his letter of response to WN2’s position.
At a meeting last week, the Select Board agreed to draft a letter to the members of the building panel urging them to substitute native plantings for the current plant list as much as possible.
“The spread of invasive plant species and loss of native habitat is negatively impacting open spaces throughout West Newbury and we are supportive of this group’s efforts to educate both the public and municipal staff on this issue,” the letter states. Swapping in native species would demonstrate the school district’s commitment to combating the effects of climate change by creating a more resilient landscape, the Select Board contended. WN2’s planting recommendations could help Brown to find ways to manage the potential cost and timing impacts that a change this late in the process might cause, the board stated.
“By agreeing to their request, the Building Committee will be demonstrating to our youth that actions at the local level matter, and play an important role in addressing climate change,” the letter concluded.
Select Board Chair Rick Parker said that native plantings are “more likely to grow, be healthy and have a long life.”
The board believed the proposed changes not only make sound environmental sense, but could actually save the project money.
“I was annoyed by the tone of the response by the architect,” said
Select Board member David Archibald referring to Brown’s answer to WN2’s proposal.
“Yeah, it was pretty dismissive,” agreed Parker.
“Like, aren’t we the customer?” Archibald asked, rhetorically.
Select Board colleague Wendy Reed felt the architect’s position seems to have modulated somewhat since the issue has appeared in the newspaper and been discussed on social media.
Town Manager Angus Jennings stressed that any alternatives are going to require a change order which will need a positive vote from the Building Committee. Perhaps the landscape architect could work up different possible scenarios, he suggested.
The Select Board felt the architects had not done the necessary due diligence in this area.
But when Town Planner Leah Zambernardi told the Planning Board at a meeting the following night that Parker wanted to meet with them about the issue, Planner Brian Murphey audibly groaned, then responded, “I really don’t think we should be involved in that decision.” Murphey contended that as a previous member on the Planning Board, Parker — more than most — should understand what its limitations are.
“Everybody’s hearts are in the right place here,” said Planner Ray Cook, who favored the idea of native plantings and agreed with Parker’s assertion that the change could actually be a savings, Still, he too, was hesitant to get involved.
“We’re not the client,” insisted Planning Board colleague Ann Bardeen, “It’s up to the district, not us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.