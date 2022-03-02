Editor’s note: This is an occasional feature highlighting historic properties in Newburyport that are best appreciated while walking “@3mph.”
When researching the history of 340 Merrimac St., near Merrimac Court, it was evident from the structural features of the foundation that the house had been moved. But from where?
The homeowner “heard from a neighbor” that the house had been moved but stories about houses being moved in Newburyport are widely circulated but rarely verified.
Finding primary source evidence to support when and where a house was moved has proven tricky for Newburyport historians; no old city permits have been uncovered at City Hall and other documentation is scant. A few important sources were uncovered during research about the history of 340 Merrimac St. that verifies that the Greek Revival house was formerly John Currier Jr.’s shipyard office.
John Currier Jr. (1802-87) established Currier Shipyard at the foot of Merrimac Court near today’s Currier Landing in 1831. During his illustrious career, Currier built and launched nearly 100 large vessels with a total registered capacity of more than 90,000 tons.
The ships sailed to faraway lands, ferrying livestock and merchandise to and from America. Currier’s last large merchant ship was built in his shipyard in 1883.
After that, Currier’s ship-building practice steadily declined. Throughout his career, Currier had one of the finest reputations as a master shipbuilder in all of America.
On early maps and in early tax records of Newburyport, Currier’s shipyard included a small building that was converted into Currier’s office or “counting room” about 1855. Currier’s daily shipyard activities were managed from this office.
John Currier Jr.’s son was John James Currier, the noted Newburyport historian who chronicled the history of Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury in four books. His “History of Newburyport, Volume 1” includes information about how and when the streets of Newburyport were laid out.
Local history buffs use Currier’s meticulously researched books to gain insight on the early days of Newburyport’s development. According to Robert Cheney’s “Maritime History of the Merrimac,” J.J. Currier researched and wrote these valuable histories in the “counting room” of Currier Shipyard before it was moved to 340 Merrimac St.
Mary Carr Sawyer purchased John Currier Jr.’s house at 342 Merrimac St. in 1908 and some adjoining land in 1913. Later in 1913, Mary moved the Currier Shipyard office to its current location at 340 Merrimac St. and converted it into a house.
Old Newburyport tax records verify the creation of the lot at 340 Merrimac and the current building as the “old shipyard office.”
The next time you walk around NBPT@3MPH, don’t miss the old Currier Shipyard office nestled into its current location at 340 Merrimac St.
Barb Bailey is a researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust. She may be reached at Barb.Bailey03@gmail.com.
