NEWBURYPORT — Although Union Street was not officially named until after 1850, it was a way of 1½ rods, or about 25 feet, as early as 1747.
One buyer along this stretch of land was Henry Adams, a sixth-generation first settler who built his residence on Union Street about 1778.
The original house at 22 Union St. is a three-bay house with post and beam framing and is one-room deep. Through the years, owners made modifications by adding on rooms and changing some of the original features.
For current owners Kate and Steve Dodge, restoring the structure to its former state has been a life mission.
The Dodges purchased 22 Union in 2013. Since then, they have thoughtfully and meticulously restored it.
They rebuilt the central chimney so all four fireplaces are operational. The central brick chimney played a vital role in all early Newburyport homes as it was the main source of heat and focus of the daily kitchen activities.
The original layout has not been altered and the 1778 timber framing remains intact, including a straight gable roof. The Dodges removed a later-added skylight from the original roof.
Period-correct windows were installed. Interior trim was reproduced from existing trim found inside a closet. The original portion of the house is as close as possible to its original state while the newer wing includes more contemporary house features.
During the renovations, the Dodges found some unique items behind the wallboards: An old leather shoe was nailed inside one wall and a coin from Nova Scotia dated 1824 was nailed inside another.
The original owner was a yeoman, or farmer, by trade. He married three times during his 96 years. During his time on the street, Adams combined and divided several parcels of land so many of his children could live nearby.
The next time you walk around NBPT@3MPH, take a stroll down Union Street and look at the craftsmanship of 22 Union St.
Barb Bailey is a researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust. She may be reached at Barb.Bailey03@gmail.com.
