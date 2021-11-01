NEWBURYPORT — The question of how the state redistricting will affect the city and surrounding communities will be among the topics addressed during a Zoom meeting of the Newburyport Democratic City Committee on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
Those at the meeting will hear from state Rep. Andy Vargas and former state representative candidate Amber Hewett about how the revised districts affect the region's representation at the Statehouse and the ability to elect Democrats in 2022 and beyond.
Vargas is running to fill the seat held by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, but if the current plan is passed, Newburyport and Salisbury would no longer be part of that district.
That would leave the communities to instead be represented by Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, who is running unopposed.
Vargas will talk about the changes to his campaign map, and how those change affect Newburyport and his home city of Haverhill, which is slated to be broken up into two districts.
Hewett, who ran against Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, in 2020, would face a very different race if she chooses to run again.
The plan is for two districts in Amesbury to be carved out of the current district, and for Merrimac to be added. She will talk about the revised First Essex District map and how it would affect Newburyport and any future candidates.
To take part in the meeting, contact KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
